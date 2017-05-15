New York Giants news, 5/15: Rookie mini-camp leftovers

New York Giants rookies will mix with veterans for the first time this week as the Giants continue Phase Two of their offseason program. Phase Three, OTAs, begins a week from today.

In case you missed it, the Giants made a trio of roster moves during their just-concluded rookie mini-camp.

Now, let’s check the rest of the headlines as we get your week started.

Undrafted free agent offensive lineman Jessamen Dunker is a Harlem native, but told the Daily News that isn’t what attracted him to the Giants:

“I didn’t come here just because I’m from Harlem,” he said. “I came here because I feel me and the team got good chemistry. I feel like I can do something good with this team, can win some games.”

Sixth-round pick Adam Bisnowaty worked at right tackle during rookie mini-camp. Pro Football Focus believes Bisnowaty has a chance to compete for that job.

Rookie running back Wayne Gallman played for the national champion Clemson Tigers last season and believes that “championship quality” is something he can bring to the Giants.

NJ Advance Media has a look at seven veteran players on the hot seat thanks to the 2017 draft class.