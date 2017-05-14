New York Giants Rookie minicamp Day 3 - Open Thread

Sunday marks the third day of the New York Giants rookie mini-camp.

This is the final day of rookie mini-camp, and for many in attendance it is the last chance to impress the Giants’ coaching staff and earn a spot on the 90-man roster.

Like Saturday, Sunday’s practice is closed to the media, so we won’t have any interviews or press conferences to relay, and are relying on the Giants for any clips from practice.

The Giants did make some roster moves Saturday, signing three players to their 90-man roster and waiving three to make room.

Players Signed

Khalid Abdullah (RB)

SaQwan Edwards (CB)

Trey Robinson (S)

Players Waived

Nigel Tribune (CB)

Robert Wheelwright (WR)

Daryl Virgies (RB)

And, of course (lest you think we forgot... We’re not quite that dumb), a very happy Mother’s Day from us at Big Blue View to all the moms out there!