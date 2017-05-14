Giants’ roster moves: Three signed after rookie mini-camp

The New York Giants made a trio of roster moves after Saturday’s second day of rookie mini-camp. The Giants signed running back Khalid Abdullah, cornerback SaQwan Edwards and safety Trey Robinson. To make room on the roster, cornerback Nigel Tribune, wide receiver Robert Wheelwright and running back Daryl Virgies were waived.

Abdullah, 5’10”, 220 pounds, ran for 1,809 yards on 298 carries (6.1 yards per carry) for James Madison. Abdullah scored 15 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes, three for touchdowns.

NFL.com says:

Abdullah's monstrous production will catch your attention and his tape makes him worthy of NFL consideration. There is nothing special about his size or speed, but he has the vision, burst and courage to potentially factor in as an undrafted running back who can fit into an inside/outside zone rushing team. He isn't ready for consideration as a third down back so he needs to prove he can shine in kick coverage.

Edwards, 6’0”, 200 pounds, was with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent during the 2015 season.

Robinson, from Furman, is a 6’2”, 217-pound strong safety.