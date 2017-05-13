In Case You Missed It - Day 1 of rookie mini-camp

The newest members of the New York Giants got their first taste of the NFL on Friday.

They were given their playbooks, went through their first classroom and install periods, get out on the field and do things that are “kind-of like football,” and they — along with the coaching staff — even got to talk to the New York media.

The remainder of the weekend is closed to the press, so let’s take a look back at the first day of mini-camp.

Giants’ Coaching Staff

Ben McAdoo believes the “Sky’s the limit” for Evan Engram

Mike Sullivan likes Evan Engram’s speed and versatility

Steve Spagnuolo promises competition on the defense

Rookies Meet The Press

Davis Webb knows he has a lot to learn

Engram and Tomlinson talk about their first days as Giants

Quick Hits and Notes

Sixth-round pick Adam Bisnowaty exclusively played right tackle. UDFA (who wasn’t initially listed by the Giants as being in camp) Chad Wheeler was the left tackle. Fellow UDFA Jessamen Dunker played left guard.

Aldrick Rosas seems to be the front-runner for the kicker job, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. Special teams coordinator Tom Quinn says:

“We like working with Aldrick so far. He’s got nice size, a nice strong leg and he’s been highly accurate since he’s been here. He’s very coachable, so he’s been very good to work with.”

Travis Rudolph , the undrafted receiver out of Florida State and one of the draft’s top UDFAs, reportedly stood out in practice.

, the undrafted receiver out of Florida State and one of the draft’s top UDFAs, reportedly stood out in practice. Jordan Raanan of ESPN has the full list of players in attendance, including veteran try-out players CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu and TE Justice Cunningham .

WATCH

Fourth-round running back Wayne Gallman:

WATCH: Rookie RB Wayne Gallman shares first impressions of the #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/0zNQWcAGtA — New York Giants (@Giants) May 12, 2017

Sixth round offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty:

WATCH: OT Adam Bisnowaty gives his take on first #NYGiants practice pic.twitter.com/FfILbSsqWM — New York Giants (@Giants) May 12, 2017

Avery Moss running a drill:

Evan Engram on the field:

Stay tuned for any signings announced today, and use this as your open thread for Saturday.