In Case You Missed It - Day 1 of rookie mini-camp

The newest members of the New York Giants got their first taste of the NFL on Friday.
They were given their playbooks, went through their first classroom and install periods, get out on the field and do things that are “kind-of like football,” and they — along with the coaching staff — even got to talk to the New York media.
The remainder of the weekend is closed to the press, so let’s take a look back at the first day of mini-camp.
Giants’ Coaching Staff
Ben McAdoo believes the “Sky’s the limit” for Evan Engram
Mike Sullivan likes Evan Engram’s speed and versatility
Steve Spagnuolo promises competition on the defense
Rookies Meet The Press
Davis Webb knows he has a lot to learn
Engram and Tomlinson talk about their first days as Giants
Quick Hits and Notes
- Sixth-round pick Adam Bisnowaty exclusively played right tackle. UDFA (who wasn’t initially listed by the Giants as being in camp) Chad Wheeler was the left tackle. Fellow UDFA Jessamen Dunker played left guard.
- Aldrick Rosas seems to be the front-runner for the kicker job, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. Special teams coordinator Tom Quinn says:
“We like working with Aldrick so far. He’s got nice size, a nice strong leg and he’s been highly accurate since he’s been here. He’s very coachable, so he’s been very good to work with.”
- Travis Rudolph, the undrafted receiver out of Florida State and one of the draft’s top UDFAs, reportedly stood out in practice.
- Jordan Raanan of ESPN has the full list of players in attendance, including veteran try-out players CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu and TE Justice Cunningham.
WATCH
Fourth-round running back Wayne Gallman:
WATCH: Rookie RB Wayne Gallman shares first impressions of the #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/0zNQWcAGtA— New York Giants (@Giants) May 12, 2017
Sixth round offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty:
WATCH: OT Adam Bisnowaty gives his take on first #NYGiants practice pic.twitter.com/FfILbSsqWM— New York Giants (@Giants) May 12, 2017
Avery Moss running a drill:
Avery Moss at #NYGiants rookie minicamp! pic.twitter.com/gbvHpNKLKp— New York Giants (@Giants) May 12, 2017
Evan Engram on the field:
.@EvanEngram already making big plays at #NYGiants rookie minicamp! pic.twitter.com/gyJEecRTcI— New York Giants (@Giants) May 13, 2017
Stay tuned for any signings announced today, and use this as your open thread for Saturday.
Loading comments...