New York Giants news, 5/12: Victor Cruz to Jacksonville Jaguars?

A reunion with Tom Coughlin could be in his future as former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz continues to search for a place to continue his NFL career. According to a published report, Coughlin’s Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Ravens are among teams interested.

Cruz reportedly has visits set up in Jacksonville and Chicago. Cruz visited the Carolina Panthers shortly after being let go by the Giants.

The 30-year-old Cruz caught 39 passes in a comeback 2016 season with the Giants after missing 26 games with leg injuries the two previous seasons. The Giants let him go, instead signing Brandon Marshall and selecting Evan Engram to diversify their passing attack.

