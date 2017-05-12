Rookie mini-camp preview: Friday schedule, who will be there, what to expect

Davis Webb to Evan Engram. Years from now the New York Giants hope that combination will be the centerpiece of an offense that will carry them beyond the Eli Manning-Odell Beckham era. Friday, the Giants get their first glimpse of what that might look like when the team begins its rookie mini-camp.

The mini-camp runs from Friday to Sunday, though there may only be on-field workouts Friday and Saturday. There will be media access Friday, including sessions with select players, coach Ben McAdoo, offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

2017 Draft Class

Round 1 (23rd) — Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss [Plays that should get you excited | What the scouts say | What Engram could bring to the offense]

Round 2 (55th) — Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama [Tomlinson first Giant rookie to sign | What Tomlinson could bring to Giants defense | Why the Giants chose Tomlinson]

Round 3 (87th) — Davis Webb, QB, Cal [Why the Giants chose Webb | Giants’ draft all about Webb | Can Giants develop Webb?]

Round 4 (140th) -- Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson [What Gallman could bring to Giants]

Round 5 (167) — Avery Moss, DE, Youngstown State [Can Moss add to defensive end rotation? | A poor man’s Justin Tuck]

Round 6 (200 — From Titans through Patriots and Colts) -- Adam Bisnowaty, OT, Pitt [Can Biz push for playing time? | Is Bisnowaty the next David Diehl]

Undrafted Free Agent Signees

These are players who have signed free-agent contracts with the Giants and are considered part of the 90-man roster. The Giants officially announced 14 signings on Thursday night. The list released by the Giants did not include USC offensive tackle Chad Wheeler, although Wheeler tweeted that he is participating and GM Jerry Reese had previously spoken about adding Wheeler as an undrafted free agent.

Tryout Players

These are players invited to try out this weekend. They do not have contracts and will not be part of the team beyond this weekend unless they are offered one following the mini-camp. I’m not going to go through the list of all of the names that have been reported. It is noteworthy, though, that once again several Canadian Football League players will be among the participants.

Friday’s Schedule

Practice will be held from 2:50-4:20 p.m. ET. There will be access to players before and after practice. Head coach Ben McAdoo, offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will all speak to the media during the day. Be sure to keep checking back here at Big Blue View for our full coverage.

The Rest of the Offseason

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory Mini-Camp: June 13-15

Here are the rules governing each phase of the offseason program. These are taken directly from the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Phase One

The first two weeks of the offseason program.

Phase One activities shall be limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only. During Phase One, only full-time or part-time strength and condi-tioning coaches, who have no other coaching responsibilities with the Club, shall be allowed on the field; no other coaches shall be allowed on the field or to otherwise participate in or observe activities. No footballs shall be permitted to be used (only "dead ball" activities), except that quarterbacks may elect to throw to receivers provided theyare not covered by any other player. Players cannot wear helmets during Phase One.

Phase Two

The next three weeks of the offseason program, which is where the Giants are now.

Article, during Phase Two all coaches shall be allowed on the field. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play" drills (e.g., offense or defense only, but not offense vs. defense), or special teams drills on a "separates" basis (e.g .. , kicking team or return team only, but not kicking team vs. return team). No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted. No offense vs. defense drills are permitted (e.g .. , no one-on-one offensive linemen vs. defensive linemen pass rush or pass protection drills, no wide receivers vs. defensive backs bump-and-run drills, and no one-on-one special teams drills involving both offense and defenseare permitted.) Players cannot wear helmets during Phase Two.

Phase Three

The final four weeks of the offseason program. Clubs may hold 10 on-field practices knows as “OTAs” during this phase.