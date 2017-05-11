Giants sign draft picks Webb and Moss, finalize Dalvin Tomlinson’s contract

The New York Giants have signed another pair of rookies on the eve of their rookie mini-camp, third rounder Davis Webb (QB, Cal) and fifth rounder Avery Moss (DE, Youngstown State).

The #NYGiants have signed draft picks DT Dalvin Tomlinson, QB Davis Webb, and DE Avery Moss. pic.twitter.com/sn14HfrG02 — New York Giants (@Giants) May 12, 2017

Per the rookie wage scale, Webb’s contract is four years, $3.16 million, while Moss’ contract is four years, $2.6 million.

With half their rookie class signed, it’s only a matter of time until first round TE Evan Engram, fourth round RB Wayne Gallman, and sixth round OL Adam Bisnowaty are signed.

Whatever other headaches the new Collective Bargaining Agreement has created with limited off-season interaction with coaches and reduced practice time throughout the year, signing rookies is much easier than under the previous CBA.

The Giants also announced that they have finalized Dalvin Tomlinson’s contract (four years, $4.6 million), as well as the fourteen undrafted free agents.

The full list of UDFAs who will be attending camp tomorrow:

Jessamen Dunker (OL, Tennessee State)

Colin Thompson (TE, Temple)

Shane Smith (FB, San Jose State University)

Travis Rudolph (WR, FSU)

Keeon Johnson (WR, Virginia)

Rob Wheelwright (WR, Wisconsin)

Jalen Williams (WR, UMass)

Josh Banks (DT, Wake Forest)

Jarron Jones (DT, Notre Dame)

Evan Schwan (DE, Penn State)

Calvin Munson (LB, San Diego State)

DeShaun Amos (CB, East Carolina)

Nigel Tribune (CB, Iowa State)

Jadar Johnson (S, Clemson)

Interestingly, UDFA offensive tackle Chad Wheeler is not among the listed rookie free agents, though he tweeted that he’s at the rookie mini-camp. Stay tuned for all the developments from the rookie’s first taste of the NFL.