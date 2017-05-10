Dalvin Tomlinson first New York Giants rookie to sign contract

Second-round pick Dalvin Tomlinson has become the first 2017 New York Giants draft choice to sign with the team, news that was released by Tomlinson’s agents earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Per the rookie wage scale, Tomlinson’s four-year deal will be worth $4.57 million with a signing bonus of $1.465 million.

Rookies will be arriving at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, with rookie mini-camp beginning Friday. That likely means we could be hearing about a spate of contract signings in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement rookie contract holdouts have become a rarity because the monetary terms are already laid out based on a player’s draft slot.

Tomlinson, of course, is expected to help fill the defensive tackle vacancy left by Johnathan Hankins departure as a free agent.

We will keep you updated as more signing happen, and we will continue helping you get to know more about the newest Giants. So, be sure to keep coming back.