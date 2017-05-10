New York Giants co-owner John Mara has consistently defended the emotional outbursts of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He did so again on Tuesday during on appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, saying “I’m just not worried about him.”

"He really is a good young man, trying to mature, trying to deal with all the fame and celebrity that has come his way,” Mara told Eisen. "He's getting pulled in a lot of different directions, but I tink he's going to mature and he's going to continue to be one of the great players in this league ... I'm just not worried about him. I think he's got his head on the right way. "I'm glad he's on my team."

Here are some of the other Giants-related stories making headlines this morning.

Why signing a veteran free agent could be in the Giants’ near future - New York Giants Blog- ESPN

They may not be game-changers at this point of their respective careers, but there are several free agents who can help the Giants' roster.

The biggest remaining need for each NFC team | PFF

New York Giants – offensive tackle

Ereck Flowers has allowed 10 sacks and 26 hits in his first two seasons in the NFL, while Bobby Hart allowed 2 sacks, 9 hits, and 35 hurries for a pass-blocking efficiency of just 93.4. Despite those appalling numbers, the New York Giants addressed the offensive tackle position with just one offseason move – drafting Adam Bisnowaty from Pittsburgh in the sixth round. While Bisnowaty very well could step in and be an improvement over either Flowers or Hart, relying on that and massive improvement from Flowers is risking a lot on arguably the most important position on the offensive line. With offensive weapons galore, shoring up the offensive line to push to get Eli Manning one more Super Bowl ring is needed.

NFL Rookie of the Year odds: Favorites, front-runners, sleepers | SI.com

History is on the side of this year's top-10 picks. Which rookies should take home the hardware?

Finally ...

There's a reason why Mark Herzlich is now No. 44: He is going to be used on offense this year, he says. Working both ways. #Giants — James Kratch (@JamesKratch) May 9, 2017

LB J.T. Thomas said he's been running + some cutting as he rehabs from torn ACL Week 1 last year. He expects to be ready by training camp. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 9, 2017