Ben McAdoo promises “more multiple” offense from Giants in 2017

Coach discusses draft during WFAN appearance

By Ed Valentine
NFL: NFL Meetings
Ben McAdoo
The first-round selection of Evan Engram sort of gave this intention away, but New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo told WFAN Radio’s Mike Francesa on Monday that the Giants will be “more multiple” on offense next season.

With three smallish wide receivers and no real reliable tight end the Giants used 11 personnel — three receivers, one tight end — more than 90 percent of the time in 2016.

The Giants have added Engram as a tight end/wide receiver, a player GM Jerry Reese referred to Monday as a “new age” tight end. They also added Brandon Marshall, a big wide receiver, to replace Victor Cruz, and Rhett Ellison, to give them a blocking tight end/fullback.

Let’s use the magic of Twitter to review more of the post-draft remarks that McAdoo made Monday afternoon.

On calling the plays ...

On the offensive line ...

On the running back rotation ...

