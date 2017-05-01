Ben McAdoo promises “more multiple” offense from Giants in 2017

The first-round selection of Evan Engram sort of gave this intention away, but New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo told WFAN Radio’s Mike Francesa on Monday that the Giants will be “more multiple” on offense next season.

With three smallish wide receivers and no real reliable tight end the Giants used 11 personnel — three receivers, one tight end — more than 90 percent of the time in 2016.

The Giants have added Engram as a tight end/wide receiver, a player GM Jerry Reese referred to Monday as a “new age” tight end. They also added Brandon Marshall, a big wide receiver, to replace Victor Cruz, and Rhett Ellison, to give them a blocking tight end/fullback.

Let’s use the magic of Twitter to review more of the post-draft remarks that McAdoo made Monday afternoon.

McAdoo said they'll be "more multiple" next season on offense. Something that was sorely lacking last season. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) May 1, 2017

On calling the plays ...

Ben McAdoo on @WFAN660 doesn't say he will call plays again but really says he will call plays again with what he says. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) May 1, 2017

McAdoo tells Francesa on @WFAN660 thinks calling the plays makes it easier for him to manage the game - but not specific about his '17 plan — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) May 1, 2017

McAdoo said Sully could call the plays any day of the week, BUT he (McAdoo) has to do what's best for football team. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) May 1, 2017

On the offensive line ...

McAdoo said they're confident in Flowers and Hart. Said hopefully better days are ahead of them. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) May 1, 2017

McAdoo likes Flowers' toughness. Said he plays through things that some guys wouldn't. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) May 1, 2017

On the running back rotation ...