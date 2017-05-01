Jerry Reese talks offensive line, trading up, more on WFAN

New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese discussed the team’s draft on Monday during an appearance on WFAN Radio with Mike Francesa.

Reese was asked about a wide variety of topics, including the possibility of trading up in Round 1. Let’s turn to Twitter to find out what the GM had to say.

On the possibility of trading up in Round 1 ...

Reese said there were two players the Giants would have traded up for if they fell. Called them "pipe dreams." — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) May 1, 2017

Jerry Reese's answer on whether NYG tried to trade up for Pat Mahomes: "I don't want to be involved with rumors" @WFAN660 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 1, 2017

We can only speculate who those players might have been.

On first-round pick Evan Engram ...

"This is a new-age tight end'' said Jerry Reese. "You don't get the Howard Cross tight ends any more.'' — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) May 1, 2017

On third-round pick Davis Webb ...

Reese on Davis Webb: "We were going in thinking about a QB, but we were not going to reach for a QB. ... He's got all the tools."@WFAN660 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 1, 2017

Reese calls Engram an "easy pick". Said he was a clean pick. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) May 1, 2017

On fifth-round pick Avery Moss ...

Reese said they did due diligence on Avery Moss and are comfortable that he's past his issues. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) May 1, 2017

Reese called Moss a "true defensive end." — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) May 1, 2017

About the offensive line ...

Reese said there were some OL earlier they were looking at but they weren't int heir window. Said it wasn't a deep OL class. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) May 1, 2017

Jerry Reese says he will watch the waiver wire for offensive linemen and said trades are always a possibility. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) May 1, 2017

Reese said they expect Hart & Flowers to make a significant jump this year after 2 years. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) May 1, 2017

Pretty apparent the Giants will need at least one of them to do so.

On sixth-round pick Adam Bisnowaty ...

Reese on Bisnowaty: "I just saw a lot of guys with his same skill set make millions of dollars in this past free agency" — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 1, 2017

Reese compares Bisnowaty to Diehl--said he's gonna bring an attitude and intensity like what Diehl brought. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) May 1, 2017

Diehl was a fifth-round pick in 2003. He was a Day 1 starter for the Giants who lasted 11 seasons and helped them win two Super Bowl titles.

About the placekicker situation ...

Jerry says #Giants want to add a veteran kicker. Wouldn't go that far on Saturday, for some reason. — James Kratch (@JamesKratch) May 1, 2017

About the undrafted free signings ...

GM Jerry Reese tells Mike Francesa (@WFAN660) that USC OL Chad Wheeler, Tenn. State OL Jessamen Dunker will be added to the roster as UDFA's — New York Giants (@Giants) May 1, 2017