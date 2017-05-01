 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jerry Reese talks offensive line, trading up, more on WFAN

GM discusses what team did in 2017 NFL Draft

NFL: Combine Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese discussed the team’s draft on Monday during an appearance on WFAN Radio with Mike Francesa.

Reese was asked about a wide variety of topics, including the possibility of trading up in Round 1. Let’s turn to Twitter to find out what the GM had to say.

On the possibility of trading up in Round 1 ...

We can only speculate who those players might have been.

On first-round pick Evan Engram ...

On third-round pick Davis Webb ...

On fifth-round pick Avery Moss ...

About the offensive line ...

Pretty apparent the Giants will need at least one of them to do so.

On sixth-round pick Adam Bisnowaty ...

Diehl was a fifth-round pick in 2003. He was a Day 1 starter for the Giants who lasted 11 seasons and helped them win two Super Bowl titles.

About the placekicker situation ...

About the undrafted free signings ...

