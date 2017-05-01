What will the New York Giants look like in five years?

Our mothership, SB.Nation.com, has a refreshed, prettied up look as of today. As part of that, they have put together a really extensive, awesome series on the future of football. As part of that look into the future, we gaze into our crystall ball to see what the New York Giants might look like in five years.

Vote in the poll below and let us know which prediction you think has the best chance of coming true.

Davis Webb is the starting quarterback. Eli Manning still wants to play and ends up doing so. maybe even in Jacksonville where tottering Tom Coughlin is still going strong, has fired Doug Marrone, is coaching the Jaguars himself and still needs a QB.

There’s a fifth trophy in the case. Manning put one there, cementing his Hall of Fame legacy, before turning over the reigns to Webb.

Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese are still around. McAdoo is still calling the plays and Reese still hasn’t selected a linebacker in the first round of the draft.

Evan Engram is the Giants’ best receiver. Sterling Shepard isn’t far behind. Odell Beckham? Hamstring injuries have robbed him of that blazing speed, and he is bouncing around the league trying to recapture past glory.

Poll Which prediction has the best chance of becomign reality? This poll is closed 9% Davis Webb is the starting quarterback (333 votes)

36% There’s a fifth trophy in the case (1269 votes)

14% Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese are still around (519 votes)

2% Evan Engram is the Giants’ best receiver (86 votes)

37% Landon Collins is the leader of the defense (1314 votes) 3521 votes total Vote Now

. That might already be the case, but it’s obvious five years from now. Collins might even be crafting a Hall of Fame career.