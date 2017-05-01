New York Giants news, 5/1: Notes on Davis Webb, Evan Engram, more

If New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo had gotten his way, the Giants reportedly would have selected quarterback Davis Webb a round earlier than they actually did.

ESPN is reporting that McAdoo is “believed to have pushed for Webb in the second round.”

Speaking of Webb, it won’t happen soon but SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano believes the Giants have set themselves up for an eventual quarterback controversy:

Things could get really interesting, though, in 2019. That's the final year of Manning's current contract, and he'll be 38 years old that season. Webb will be 24 then, in his third NFL season, and will very likely be itching to play. It's also important to note that as of now, Webb -- who will sign a four-year deal as a rookie -- will be the Giants' only quarterback under contract for 2020. So what happens then if Manning decides he still wants to play?

Manning reportedly welcomed Webb to the Giants in a surprise phone call.

Todd McShay: Evan Engram Giants best draft pick

The Giants ranked last in the NFL last season in yards per catch from their tight ends (7.7 YPC). Engram will change that in a hurry. At 6-foot-3 and with 4.42 speed, Engram is a tight end build for the NFL in 2017 -- like the Redskins' Jordan Reed but more athletic. He's a perfect fit in a Giants offense that likes to spread defenses out thanks to his elite route-running ability.

The Giants have their reasons for waiting until the sixth round to address issues on the offensive line, which returns next season pretty much intact.

Ereck Flowers by all accounts is working his tail off to redeem himself from two unsatisfactory years to open his NFL career.

