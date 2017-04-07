Mock Draft Tracker: Ryan Ramczyk, David Njoku remain at the top

Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and Miami tight end David Njoku remain the the players most often selected for the New York Giants with the 23rd overall pick in recent mock drafts.

Ramczyk is the choice in 16 of the 61 mocks in our database (26.2 percent). Njoku is the choice in 13 (21.3 percent). Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles (6/9.8 percent) and Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham (4/6.6 percent) were next in line.

Here is the breakdown:

Ramczyk (16/26.2 percent)

Njoku (13/21.3 percent)

Bolles (6/9.8 percent)

Cunningham (4/6.6 percent)

(4/6.6 percent) DT Malik McDowell (3/4.9 percent)

(3/4.9 percent) QB Patrick Mahomes (3/4.9 percent)

(3/4.9 percent) Others (12/19.7 percent)

With less than three weeks to go, do you believe the mocks are on the right track? Or, are mock drafters perhaps underestimating the Giants’ interest in a linebacker like Cunningham or Jarrad Davis? Perhaps a quarterback like Mahomes or DeShone Kizer?

Mock drafts, and the trends they show, are useful pieces of information. They do not, however, mean that is how the draft will pan out.