Mock Draft Tracker: Ryan Ramczyk, David Njoku remain at the top

Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and Miami tight end David Njoku remain the the players most often selected for the New York Giants with the 23rd overall pick in recent mock drafts.
Ramczyk is the choice in 16 of the 61 mocks in our database (26.2 percent). Njoku is the choice in 13 (21.3 percent). Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles (6/9.8 percent) and Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham (4/6.6 percent) were next in line.
Here is the breakdown:
- Ramczyk (16/26.2 percent)
- Njoku (13/21.3 percent)
- Bolles (6/9.8 percent)
- Cunningham (4/6.6 percent)
- DT Malik McDowell (3/4.9 percent)
- QB Patrick Mahomes (3/4.9 percent)
- Others (12/19.7 percent)
With less than three weeks to go, do you believe the mocks are on the right track? Or, are mock drafters perhaps underestimating the Giants’ interest in a linebacker like Cunningham or Jarrad Davis? Perhaps a quarterback like Mahomes or DeShone Kizer?
Mock drafts, and the trends they show, are useful pieces of information. They do not, however, mean that is how the draft will pan out.
2017 Mock Drafts
|MOCK
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|DATE
|MOCK
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|DATE
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Texas Tech
|4/27
|ESPN (Kiper)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/27
|Walter Football (Charlie)
|Haason Reddick
|OLB
|Temple
|4/27
|Draft Countdown (Wright)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/27
|ESPN (McShay)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/27
|Bleacher Report (Miller)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/27
|NFL.com (Casserly)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/27
|Rotoworld (Norris)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/27
|NFL.com (Mayock)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/26
|Boston Globe
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/26
|Washington Post (Maske)
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|4/26
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/26
|Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel (McGinn)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/26
|Big Blue View (Valentine)
|Evan Engram
|TE
|Ole Miss
|4/26
|Bg Blue View (Pflum)
|Tyus Bowser
|OLB
|Houston
|4/26
|Draft Tek
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|4/26
|FOX (Schrager)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/26
|Newsday (Glauber)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/26
|Bleacher Report (Simms)
|Forrest Lamp
|OL
|Western Kentucky
|4/26
|San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown)
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|4/19
|SNY (Vacchiano)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/25
|Sports Illustrated
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Florida
|4/25
|ESPN (Riddick)
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|4/25
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|David Njoku
|OT
|Alabama
|4/25
|USA Today (Davis)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/24
|MMQB (Peter King)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/25
|Walter Football
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/25
|Athlon Sports
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/24
|Pro Football Weekly (Fishbain)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/24
|Rotoworld (Silva)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/24
|CBS Sports (Rang)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/24
|Mocking The Draft (Kadar)
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|4/24
|Newsday (Klopsis)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/24
|Fanrag Sports (Crabbs)
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|4/24
|Pro Football Focus (Palazzolo)
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Stanford
|4/24
|NDT Scouting (Marino)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/24
|NJ Advance Media (Kratch)
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|4/24
|NJ Advance Media (Duggan)
|Jarrad Davis
|LB
|Florida
|4/22
|NFL.com (Jones-Drew)
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|4/21
|NFL.com (Reuter)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/21
|EDS Football
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/21
|Palm Beach Post
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|4/20
|Draft Analyst (Pauline)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/20
|CBS Sports (Brinson)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/20
|FOX Sports (Kurtenbach)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/20
|Chat Sports
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|4/20
|Draft Ace
|Forrest Lamp
|OL
|Western Kentucky
|4/20
|Draft King
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/20
|Business Insider
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|4/20
|Draft Site
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|4/19
|CBS Sports (Wilson)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/19
|PFF (Collinsworth)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/18
|Houston Chronicle (/McClain)
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|4/17
|Houston Chronicle (Wilson)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/17
|Draft Wire (Easterling)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/17
|Sporting News (Clements)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/17
|Huddle Report (Boylhart)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/17
|Huddle Report (Esch)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/17
|CBS Sports (Brugler)
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Texas Tech
|4/17
|CBS Sports (Prisco)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/17
|CBS Sports (Dubin)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OL
|Wisconsin
|4/17
|Football Couch Scout
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/16
|NFL Trade Rumors
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|4/16
|Pro Football Weekly (Gabriel)
|Jarrad Davis
|LB
|Florida
|4/15
|Draft Geek
|Davis Webb
|QB
|Cal
|4/14
|CBS Sports (White)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/14
|The Record (Stapleton)
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Stanford
|4/14
|The Big Lead
|Kevin King
|CB
|Washington
|4/13
|Real GM (Risdon)
|Dan Feeney
|OG
|Indiana
|4/13
|Sporting News (Galko)
|Haason Reddick
|LB
|Temple
|4/12
|Detroit Free Press (Birkett)
|Jarrad Davis
|LB
|Florida
|4/12
|Ourlads
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/11
|The Ringer (Kelly)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/11
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|4/11
|Draft Diamonds
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|4/11
|Pro Football Focus (McGuinness)
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|4/11
|College Football Metrics
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|4/11
|Pewter Report
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/10
|Pro Football Focus (Likiewitz)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|4/10
