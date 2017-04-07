New York Giants news, 4/7: New Big Blue Chat podcast, more news

With the 2017 NFL Draft now less than three weeks away, Scouting Academy Director Dan Hatman joined Pat Traina (Inside Football) and yours truly on the latest Big Blue Chat podcast.

We delved into the process of how teams set their draft boards, this year’s draft class and what the New York Giants might do in the early rounds of the draft.

Earlier this week, Hatman and I explored what it might take for the Giants to move up in Round 1.

If you missed last week’s episode, Offensive Line Scouting and Development Consultant Duke Manyweather broke down draft prospects and talked some about Giants left tackle Ereck Flowers.

You can get the Big Blue Chat on your phone by visiting the App Store or Google Play.

