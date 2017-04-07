Giants get TE David Njoku as Raptor, Invictus team up for mock draft

It's been a long time, almost a year in fact, since Invictus and I teamed up for a rotating mock draft, so we were way past due.

We used our usual format, rotating picks throughout the first round, and making the New York Giants’ pick as a consensus. If you read the headline, you already know that we picked Miami tight end David Njoku, but how did we arrive at the pick? That you’ll just have to read on and find out for yourself.