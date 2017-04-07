NFC East Notebook: Jabrill Peppers a fit for Washington Redskins?

Offseason workouts are (already) right around the corner for the New York Giants, and the rest of the league for that matter, and the 2017 NFL Draft isn’t far behind. The Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles are arguably better than last year, at least on paper, and the Dallas Cowboys won the Tony Romo standoff. Let’s spin the NFC East.

Should the Redskins consider Jabrill Peppers at #17 of the NFL Draft? | HH Pros: - Peppers is multi-dimensional. He can play strong safety, free safety, corner, nickle-back, or dime linebacker. He can also play some offense as a running back, slot wide receiver and even wildcat quarterback. On top of this, he can serve as a punt and kick returner. Who wouldn't want this type of player on their team? Cons: - In his three years at Michigan, Peppers recorded just 11 total passes defended and one career interception. His lone interception came on a tipped pass that landed right in his bread basket. He had zero forced fumbles and zero fumble recoveries.

Hog Haven’s Mark Tyler wasn’t on the Jabrill Peppers bandwagon at first, but is coming around on the talented safety as the Draft draws near. He put together an extensive pros/cons list to drafting Peppers when Washington picks at number 17. HH’s James Dorsett took the opportunity to rundown Washington’s futility at the position, since the untimely passing of Sean Taylor nearly 10 years ago. Peppers doesn’t have the size or nose for the football Taylor did, but his athleticism on the back-end of that defense, behind a pair of outstanding cornerbacks in Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland, would give the NFL’s 25th ranked pass defense a bump.

Romo’s retirement creates $14 million in cap space for Cowboys | BtB As a June 1 cut, a special NFL provision comes into play that allows the Cowboys to spread the cap hit of Romo's release/retirement over two years instead of one, thereby creating some extra cap space this year. ... With his release/retirement, the Cowboys lower Romo's cap hit from $24.7 million in 2017 to $10.7 million, a cool $14 million saving, though that would come with $8.9 million worth of dead money in 2018. The only catch is that those $14 million in savings aren't available to the Cowboys until June 2.

Will the Cowboys trade Tony Romo or be forced to release him? Neither, it turns out. Romo gave Dalls the gift of cap flexibility by deciding to call it a career, as opposed to putting his former team in a tough spot. He rides off into the sunset — more specifically a cushy lead analyst spot for CBS, bumping ex-Giant Phil Simms from the role. As if the Cowboys freeing up enough money to fine tune an already solid roster wasn’t enough, you’ll now have to listen to ex-Cowboys’ quarterbacks call games all Sunday afternoon on both channels, two and five.

Eagles trade for Ravens DT Timmy Jernigan | BGN EAGLES RECEIVE: DT Timmy Jernigan, Ravens 2017 third round pick (No. 99) RAVENS RECEIVE: Eagles 2017 third round pick (No. 74) So in other words, the Eagles moved down 25 spots in the third round in order to pick up a new starting defensive lineman. ... Why was Baltimore willing to part with a seemingly good player? There have been concerns about Jernigan’s work ethic in the past. He’s also set to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2017 season, so the Ravens clearly didn’t want to pay him.

One man’s trash is the next man’s jewel, or so the saying goes. The Eagles are hoping Timmy Jernigan can step into the spot vacated by Bennie Logan, and the fact he’s playing for a contract in 2017 is all the incentive he needs. Jernigan is extremely active at the center of the line of scrimmage (five sacks, three passes defensed and an interception in 2016) and has much to prove in his second-year as a full-time starter.