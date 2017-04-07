Giants Local Pro Day: Who will be working out?

Miami tight end David Njoku is listed among the participants on Friday when the New York Giants hold their local pro day for players eligible for the 2017 NFL Draft. Njoku, a Ceder Grove, N.J. native, is a potential first-round pick considered to be a potential target for the Giants with the 23rd overall selection. Njoku is ranked No. 19 on the Big Blue View Big Board.

This type of event is not something an expected high draft pick usually attends. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan tweeted that Njoku is not expected to attend the pro day. Rather, Njoku will make an official top 30 visit. Art Stapleton also tweeted that Njoku’s visit will be an official one.

A local pro day includes players who either attend college or reside in what theNFL considers a team’s “metropolitan” area. Players may be given physicals, timed and tested at the team’s facility, but must provide their own transportation to get there. NFL teams are also allowed 30 pre-draft prospect visits. The local pro day does not count against that limit.

Below, a partial list of players reportedly participating in today’s workout. If they go undrafted, some of these players could end up with UDFA contract or with invitations to the Giants rookie camp.

Vance Matthews , WR, Rutgers

, WR, Rutgers Darius Hamilton , DT, Rutgers

, DT, Rutgers Noel Thomas , WR, UConn

, WR, UConn Andrew King , ILB, Army

, ILB, Army Chris Muller , G, Rutgers

, G, Rutgers Andre Patton , WR, Rutgers

, WR, Rutgers Tevin Shaw , DB, Kansas

, DB, Kansas Kareem Are , OT, Florida State

, OT, Florida State R.J. Nitti, QB, Bucknell

Phazahn Odom, TE, Fordham

Marvin Easter, DB, Cheyney

Dorian Williams, DB, Princeton

Dalton Crossan, RB, UNH

Jordan Powell, TE, UNH

Tyler Condit, LB-FB, New Haven

Zach Voytek, OT, New Haven

Anthony Cioffi , DB, Rutgers

, DB, Rutgers Omari Manhertz, DL, American International

NOTE: Big Blue View has only confirmed a few of these. Most are taken from a list provided by Walter Football and reports from Draft Diamonds. This is only a partial list, and we realize there may be discrepancies.