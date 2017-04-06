2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Curtis Samuel, WR/RB, Ohio State

The New York Giants have reportedly had a keen interest in Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey. However, McCaffrey might emerge as both the top running back and top receiver from this draft class, and that type of talent and versatility could see him selected much earlier than the Giants’ first round pick.

However, if they like his skill-set and athleticism, they could look for a similar player in later rounds. A player such as Ohio State running back/receiver/returner Curtis Samuel.

Measurables

Pros

Versatile player who can produce in the run game, as a receiver, and on special teams.

Can threaten deep as a receiver (or receiving back).

Dangerous on screen passes, check-downs, or any time he can get the ball with green in front of him. Can turn a missed tackle or open space into a big gainer.

Cons

Inconsistent hands. Drops too many balls.

Undersized, might need to add some weight to stand up to NFL defenses, but that might impact his athleticism.

Needs to refine his skills as both a receiver and a running back.

Doesn’t have the lower-body fluidity of other, similar, players.

Does He Fit With The Giants?

If the Giants see a fit with Christian McCaffrey, they should be able to find a fit with Curtis Samuel. He doesn’t have McCaffrey’s polish or ceiling, but he could be used in a similar manner.

He could also be used in a manner similar to the Green Bay Packers’ Ty Montgomery.

Prospect Video

Big Board Rankings

Big Blue View - 52nd overall

CBS Sports - 42nd overall

Draft Countdown - 56th overall

Draft Tek - 48th overall

Final Thoughts

Samuel is something of a work in progress in all facets of his game, but he has the potential to turn into a dangerous offensive weapon. He already is exciting (albeit a bit frustrating) to watch, and could only get better.

Of course, whatever team drafts him they will likely need to have a plan in place before they turn in their pick. He isn’t quite a receiver -- at least not yet -- and he is a bit small to be a regular running back. However, his speed, explosion, and playmaking ability mean that he won’t fall too far in the draft.