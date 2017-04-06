 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Eli Manning’s Duke workouts draw big crowd

Beckham missing, but lots of players attended

By Ed Valentine
The annual Duke University workout hosted this week by New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning drew quite a crowd, with, of course, the notable exception of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Manning appears to have been joined by Sterling Shepard, Tavarres King, Roger Lewis Jr., Brandon Marshall, Shaun Draughn, Will Tye, Jerell Adams and Rhett Elison. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson isn’t in the photo above, but various reports have indicated he was also in attendance.

The fellas also got in a little action on the basketball court.

Nice to see so many of the new Giants making the time to work out with Manning. The Giants begin their offseason program April 18, less than two weeks from now.

