Eli Manning’s Duke workouts draw big crowd

This was the photo I posted.Nobody seen this one tho? I'm a Tarheel Born I'm a Tarheel bred and when I die ill be Tarheel Lol #dagummedia pic.twitter.com/EweArLSQRW — Shaun Draughn (@2ShaunDraughn0) April 6, 2017

The annual Duke University workout hosted this week by New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning drew quite a crowd, with, of course, the notable exception of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Manning appears to have been joined by Sterling Shepard, Tavarres King, Roger Lewis Jr., Brandon Marshall, Shaun Draughn, Will Tye, Jerell Adams and Rhett Elison. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson isn’t in the photo above, but various reports have indicated he was also in attendance.

The fellas also got in a little action on the basketball court.

When you are just finishing up your workout and Eli Manning's got next with his crew pic.twitter.com/60tImJs8H8 — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 5, 2017

+ @Giants in the K Center this afternoon pic.twitter.com/x9oHtfhHY1 — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 5, 2017

Nice to see so many of the new Giants making the time to work out with Manning. The Giants begin their offseason program April 18, less than two weeks from now.