The New York Giants’ brass seems as though it has been more active than in past years this year in terms of attending Pro Days. We have had reports of Ben McAdoo, Marc Ross, Mike Sullivan, and others attending Pro Days around the nation. Likewise, It’s alway big news whenever general manager Jerry Reese shows up at a Pro Day.

While it isn’t a perfect correlation, it usually signifies a heightened level of interest in a prospect when Reese comes to watch him work out in person.

That’s why it is notable that the Giants’ GM is in Baton Rouge, watching the prospects at LSU.

Some notable people here: Tomlin, Mularkey, Caldwell and Bowles. GMs Jerry Reese and Jon Robinson — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 5, 2017

The first name that leaps to mind as a potential target for Reese is running back Leonard Fournette. If the Giants are interested in a power back to add some “nasty” to their offense, there isn’t a better choice than the Tigers’ featured weapon. However, it is also pretty unlikely — to put it mildly — that Fournette would fall to the Giants at 23rd overall.

Reese could also be looking at Jamal Adams, the talented and versatile “Do Anything” safety. However, Adams might not fall out of the top 10, let alone all the way down to the Giants at 23rd overall.

Another name to consider might be the versatile offensive lineman Ethan Pocic. At 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, Pocic is oddly built for a center, and could find his future at either guard or right tackle at the next level. Considering the Giants’ love of versatile linemen and their potential need at either right guard or right tackle, Pocic could certainly be on their radar.

After the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans both leapfrogged the Giants to select Leonard Floyd (who Reese watched in person) and Jack Conklin (who the Giants were also rumored to be targeting), respectively, perhaps we shouldn’t put quite as much credence to Reese’s personal appearances.