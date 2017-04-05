New York Giants news, 4/5: Odighizuwa “doing great,” Tony Romo praises Eli

Good morning, New York Giants! Here are a few Giants-related headlines to getyour Wednesday started.

Odighizuwa updates his status

One day after tweeting that he was going to “take sometime to get away from the game,” New York Giants defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa was back on Twitter to let concerned fans know he was “doing great.”

Hey everyone I truly appreciate y'all thoughts and concerns.. I'm doing great and grateful to be a part of BIG BLUE — owamagbe odighizuwa (@LPJ_Odighizuwa) April 4, 2017

That statement does not add any clarity to what led to Odighizuwa’s initial series of tweets. It does, however, seem to leave the door open for him to continue his NFL career.

The upcoming season would be the third in the NFL for the 25-year-old Odighizuwa, a 2015 third-round pick. The Giants voluntary offseason program begins on April 18.

Tony Romo : Eli Manning “made me a better player”

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo praised Eli Manning of the Giants on Tuesday as he spoke about his move to CBS.

“The relationship with Eli has been one of my favorite relationships in the NFL,” Romo said Tuesday on a conference call announcing his move to CBS as the network’s lead NFL analyst. “I feel like there’s a friendly rivalry that extended off the field. Eli has been good for over a decade, and I had to play really good ball to beat him.” ... Romo said Manning “made me a better player. That’s a testament to how great of a player he is. He’s still going. I think he has some good years ahead of him. It will be fun to call some of his games.”

