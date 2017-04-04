NFL Draft: Third round has been a black hole for New York Giants

The young men waiting and hoping to find out their fates in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft all hope to have long, successful careers in the league. They might all want to send the New York Giants a letter asking general manager Jerry Reese not to select them in Round 3.

The tweets from Owamagbe Odighizuwa on Monday about taking time away from the game once again put the Giants’ odd struggles to be successful with their third-round picks back in the spotlight.

In 10 drafts as general manager, Reese has selected 11 third-round players. Only one of those players — Mario Manningham — has had a truly successful NFL career. Why? Who knows.

Here is Reese’s complete third-round history.

2007 — DT Jay Alford: Had a sack of Tom Brady in the 2007 Super Bowl, but that was his only career highlight. Spent just two years with the Giants before a knee injury wrecked his career. Tried to make a comeback with the Oakland Raiders in 2010, but lasted only four games.

2008 — WR Mario Manningham: The best of Reese’s third-round picks by far. Had 211 career receptions, 160 in four seasons with the Giants. Oh, and one fairly significant 2011 Super Bowl catch.

2009 — WR Ramses Barden (trade up) and TE Travis Beckum: In four seasons with the Giants, Barden caught 29 passes and Beckum 26. Maybe that’s OK production for one player, but not two.

2010 — S Chad Jones: Never played in the NFL after a horrific car crash nearly cost him his life.

2011 — WR Jerrel Jernigan: Caught just 38 passes in four seasons. Could not find an NFL job after his rookie contract with the Giants ran out.

2012 — CB Jayron Hosley: Started just 15 games in four seasons, and never became a reliable player. Like Jernigan, could not find an NFL job after his rookie contract expired.

2013 — DE Damontre Moore: Never became the pass-rushing force the Giants hoped for, and was let go after a locker-room run in with then-teammate Cullen Jenkins. Has bounced from team to team since without being able to find a home.

2014 — DT Jay Bromley: The Giants took Bromley earlier than even Bromley expected to be selected. In three seasons, he has one sack and has yet to really even hint at why the Giants valued him more highly than it seemed anyone else did.

2015 — Odighizuwa: No sacks, no starts, lots of injuries, lots of time riding the pine. Now, an apparent hiatus.

2016 — S Darian Thompson: Played in two games, then landed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Overall, not a pretty picture.