2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan

In such a deep draft for defensive talent it can be hard to keep your attention focused. This draft has talented and athletic players from all over the country vying for the spotlight, and there’s only so much to go around. As the draft process enters its home stretch and scouts flock to Pro Days around the country, where coaches and GMs go could give us an idea of where a team’s attention lies, a way to narrow our focus.

So when New York Giants’ defensive line coach Patrick Graham attended the Michigan Wolverine’s Pro Day, it probably wasn’t to hang out with his old boss Bill Belichick (who was also there). It was probably to get a close look at, and meet with, Michigan’s defensive linemen.

We’ve already looked at Ryan Glasgow, so now let’s take a look at the athletic and versatile DE/DT, Chris Wormley.

Measurables

Note - Wormley was unable to participate at the combine, so here are his Pro Day numbers:

40 Yard Dash: 4.82 and 4.87sec

Short Shuttle: 4.55 sec

3-Cone: 7.08sec

Vertical Jump: 31.5 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet, 2 inches

Pros

Great length for the position at 6’5”, with 34 ⅛ inch arms.

A great athlete, shows good quickness and explosiveness

Versatile. Could play 5-technique in a 3-4, 3 technique or even base end in a 4-3.

Flashes the ability to be disruptive behind the line of scrimmage.

Very good hustle in pursuit.

Uses his length well to deal with blockers. Shows some power in his bull rush and a good long-arm rush.

Cons

Might need to add bulk depending on the scheme he is drafted into, particularly if he is asked to be an every-down 3-technique or a 5-tech in a 2-gap 3-4 defense.

Doesn’t consistently play up to his athletic potential.

Pad level is inconsistent.

Could use more variety in his pass rushing arsenal.

Does He Fit With The Giants?

Wormley is a bit difficult to evaluate for the Giants. Much of his tape is as a defensive end, but I think for the Giants most of his snaps would be inside at defensive tackle. His length, quickness, and explosiveness should make him a good 3-technique at the next level -- assuming he can consistently play with good pad level.

His most natural fit might be as a 5-technique in a 1-gap 3-4 defense (a la Justin Smith or J.J. Watt), but his build and athleticism mean that like Chris Canty, he could find a home in most systems.

Prospect Video

Big Board Rankings

Big Blue View - 56th overall

CBS Sports - 65th overall

Draft Countdown - 38th overall

Draft Tek - 43rd overall

Final Thoughts

Despite being a fourth-year senior on a well-coached team, Wormley doesn’t yet quite seem to be the sum of his parts. Perhaps part of that was Michigan switching from being primarily a 3-4 defense to a 4-3. Part of it might also be his versatility. He can play multiple defensive line spots, which his coaches exploited, but it might also have slowed down his development.

But even as he is, Wormley has a solid floor and is a high-upside prospect. His coaches reportedly love him and he is a high character young man and a leader of the Wolverines’ defense. He should be drafted before the second round is over, and he could wind up being one of the steals of the draft.