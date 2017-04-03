New York Giants’ off-season program dates announced

The draft process is starting to wind down as we enter the final week of Pro Days, and the 2017 NFL Draft itself is just 24 days away. That Thursday, Friday, and Saturday promises to be a whirlwind as we welcome a bevy of new New York Giants.

After that, however, we will firmly be in spring and the NFL off-season. That is the time when we get starved for football news. Something, anything, to while away the time before the start of Training Camp and the inevitable start to the 2017 season.

Monday afternoon, the NFL released the full off-season calendar for all 32 teams, listing the dates of each step of their off-season programs.

Off-season program begins: April 18th

Because the Giants had a new head coach in 2016, they were allowed to start their program early (after the first Monday in April). This year they can not start their program until after the third Monday in April.

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Of those Giants OTAs, media has access to just the first, 4th and 7th OTA and all three of the minimcamp practices. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) April 3, 2017

The off-season program between the 18th and the start of OTA’s is broken up into three phases, with increasing intensity per the CBA.

Phase 1 - 4 hours per day

Two Weeks | Limited To Strength And Conditioning Activities (“Dead Ball”); Only Strength And Conditioning Coaches Allowed On Field

90 Minute Max On The Field

Clubs Can Only Specify 2 Hours For Players To Be At Facility

Players Choose The Other 2 Hours For Weights, Etc

Phase 2 - 4 hours per day

Three Weeks | Same Rules As Phase One Except:

All Coaches Allowed On The Field

Individual And “Perfect Play” Drills Allowed

No Offense Vs. Defense, No One V. One, No Helmets

Phase 3 - 6 Hours per day

4 Weeks For 10 OTA’s

A Maximum Of Three OTA’s Each Week For The First 2 Weeks

During Weeks 1&2 A 4th Non OTA Workout Is Allowed But Phase Two Rules Apply. A Maximum Of 4 OTA’s For The 3rd Or 4th Week, With The Other Week Being The Mandatory Minicamp

OTA’s

4 Weeks Total

3 Weeks For 10 Total OTA’s

A Maximum Of 3 OTA’s Each Week For The First 2 Weeks

During Weeks 1 & 2 A 4th Non OTA Workout Is Allowed But Phase Two Rules Apply

A Maximum Of 4 OTA’s For The 3rd Or 4th Week

One Week For Mini Camp

No Pads Except Protective Knee And Elbow Pads, Helmets Are Permitted

No Live Contract

7 On 7, 9 On 7 And 11 On 11 Drills Will Be Permitted Provided No Live Contact Takes Place

Mandatory Mini-Camp

Physicals On Monday But No Practice

Practices Tuesday-Thursday, With A Day Off On Friday

Allowed Two Practices Totaling 3 ½ Hours On The Field Per Day

Second Practice Limited To Walk Through Activities Only

(Rules via NFLPA.com)