Giants’ Owamagbe Odighizuwa issues mystifying series of tweets

New York Giants defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa issued a series of mystifying tweets on Monday afternoon.

I truly apologize that it has to be made known like this — owamagbe odighizuwa (@LPJ_Odighizuwa) April 3, 2017

I have all love for everyone.. at the point and time I believe it's in my best interest to take sometime to get away from the game. — owamagbe odighizuwa (@LPJ_Odighizuwa) April 3, 2017

However this is the best platform to express something of the things that has been on my mind for a while — owamagbe odighizuwa (@LPJ_Odighizuwa) April 3, 2017

What should we make of all of that? Right now, not a clue.

Odighizuwa, a defensive end, has had a disappointing two seasons with the Giants after being a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Is he talking about stepping away from football? If so, why? Is he talking about something else entirely? Could his Twitter account have been hacked, meaning these tweets did not even come from him? Right now there are questions, but no answers.

Along with Romeo Okwara and Kerry Wynn, Odighizuwa has been expected to provide depth at defensive end for the Giants, who would likely hope to find ways next season to decrease the snaps played by Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul.

If Odighizuwa is not intending to play football in 2017 — and making that assumption is premature — that would probably increase the Giants’ desire to seek pass rushing help in the draft or in the later stages of free agency.

Stay tuned. We will let you know if more information about this becomes available.