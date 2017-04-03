New York Giants news, 4/3: LeGarrette Blount to Giants?

Could the reported visit by Adrian Peterson on Monday lead the New York Giants to make a move for LeGarrette Blount, the running back he would replace with the New England Patriots? Perhaps.

Adrian Peterson reportedly visiting the Patriots. Could be the move that starts the dominoes for LeGarrette Blount to the NYG. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) April 2, 2017

John Mara said this week the Giants would still like to add a running back. Big physical runner would probably be the preference. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) April 2, 2017

James Kratch of NJ Advance Media summarized the situation this way:

What makes the Peterson visit intriguing is the Patriots have a veteran running back still available to them that they know fits their system, and can still play. That would be LeGarrette Blount, the team's leading rusher in 2016. Blount, who has been with the Patriots since 2013, save a stint with the Steelers for part of the 2014 season, ran for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns last year. He is also younger than Peterson. But he remains a free agent. The Peterson visit could be a sign the Patriots are moving on from Blount. If that is the case, the Giants may pounce. They are looking to add another running back, preferably a bigger power back to complement Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen. Blount, who has a relationship with wideout Odell Beckham Jr., would fit that bill. He'd also come at a team-friendly cost.

Blount, 30, had career highs in yards (1,161) and carries (299) during the 2016 regular season. He did, however, post the second-lowest yards per carry average (3.9) of his seven-year career.

