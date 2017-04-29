Giants GM Jerry Reese: “We wanted to help the offensive line”

Why didn’t the New York Giants do more to help their offensive line than add a sixth-round pick who is unlikely to contribute much, if anything, on offense in 2017?

“We wanted to help the offensive line but we didn’t want to reach for anyone and we did that,” GM Jerry Reese said Saturday night during his post-draft press conference. “We always want to help every position and offensive line is a position that we tried to help, but again, we’re not going to reach for anyone.”

Whether Reese and the Giants tried hard enough to do that is simply a matter of opinion. Former Giant Shaun O’Hara certainly didn’t think so. In discussing O’Hara’s remarks, we detailed offensive linemen the Giants could have selected at various points in the draft. Apparently, Reese and the Giants scouting department didn’t see enough value in any of those players to choose them.

Here are a few of the other topics Reese discussed Saturday night.

On how the Giants see Adam Bisnowaty ...

‘We think he’s a tackle. We’ll start him out at tackle. That’s the coaches. They can do whatever they want to do with him. I think he’s a tackle.”

On why they chose to trade up for Bisnowaty ...

“We thought that there wasn’t a lot left on the board in respect to offensive line. He could’ve easily been there but we had a little huddle and said let’s go get this guy if we can. We gave up our seventh round pick to get him.”

On off-the-field concerns with fifth-round pick Avery Moss ...

“Yes, he has had some issues. I think you have talked to him some already but he has had some issues and we think he’s well past those things. We’ll definitely keep an eye on that and if he needs any help in respect to that, we’ll definitely be there to help him. He’s a really well spoken young man that has been through some things. We think he has everything together now.”

On whether drafting running back Wayne Gallman means they won’t add a veteran in free agency ...

“No, we keep all our options open in respect to that. We keep all our options open as we move forward. There’s a long way to go before we play. We will keep all our options open.”

On the placekicking situation ...

“We’ll continue to look at that. We have a young kid (Aldrick Rosas) on the roster with a big leg that we want to take a look at and see how he looks in the spring. There’s always going to be veteran kickers out there available. We will see where that goes. There will be free agency after the draft here and we will see what’s left out there after that as well.”

On finding undrafted free agents and filling out the roster ...

“Yes, we’ll go hard and look and see what’s left on the board. We’ll see if there is a position that we want to fill moving into training camp. We’ll go hard in free agency. That’s a big part of what we’re trying to do right here right now.”