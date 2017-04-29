 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants undrafted free agent tracker 2017: All the signings and rumors

The New York Giants have wrapped up the 2017 NFL Draft, and will now begin signing undrafted free agents. Rumors will fly fast and furious, so we are tracking them all here.

The New York Giants have a strong track record with undrafted free agents.

They have consistently attracted top college free agents with strong recruitment over the draft process and a reputation for giving them a fair shot at a roster spot. Most famously Victor Cruz emerged from the UDFA scrum to become one of the biggest stars in the NFL and help the Giants win a Super Bowl. But they Giants also gotten contributions from undrafted players like Henry Hynoski, Jake Ballard, Spencer Paysinger, and Mark Herzlich.

Last year the Giants had Andrew Adams, Will Tye, Romeo Okwara, and Roger Lewis make significant contributions to their return to the playoffs.

Unlike the draft, undrafted free agents are courted by several teams and can sign wherever they want. Scouts and teams try to build relationships with these players throughout the season and draft process, and use those to recruit players during the final rounds of the draft.

With the 2017 draft in the books, which undrafted free agents will be joining the New York Giants?

We will update when we know of any confirmed signings.

