Avery Moss “a poor man’s Justin Tuck”

New York Giants fans can only hope that new defensive end Avery Moss can come close to matching the optimistic projection in this scouting report from Jon Ledyard:

I think Moss’s best early usage in the NFL is as a strong side base 4-3 defensive end with the ability to kick inside as a sub-package 3-technique on long and late downs. His pass rush style is more linear than it is bendy, and Moss could benefit from taking a directly vertical path to the quarterback given his strong initial push at the point of contact on passing plays.

At the very least he’ll help collapse the pocket, and as his pass rush moves evolve into something more dynamic, he’ll be able to play a poor man’s Justin Tuck or Robert Ayers role for a team inside. He also has the versatility to play some 5-technique in a 3-4 front with his length and power.

Moss may never be an every-down, 8-10 sack starter in the NFL, but he can be an important day three addition to a team’s defensive front arsenal.

In today’s NFL, those rotational presences that can help you win on money downs are more important now than ever before.