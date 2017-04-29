NFL Draft grades: Davis Webb gets mixed reaction from Giants fans

Quarterback is the NFL’s most controversial position. After 13 seasons and two Super Bowl titles, there is still a great deal of debate about how good New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning really is. So, when it comes to Friday night’s third-round selection of Davis Webb as a potential heir to Manning’s throne, the decidedly mixed reaction in the Giants fan base is no surprise.

In our poll asking readers to grade the selection of Webb, 20 percent have given the pick an A. Twenty percent combined have also given the pick a grade of D or F. Thirty-four percent grade the pick a B, and 27 percent a C.

Let’s compare that to the draft grades from fans for the Giants first two selections.

The first-round selection of Evan Engram got an A from 33 percent (1,477) of 4,493 voters. Only 5 percent (203 voters) graded the pick as an F.

The second-round selection of defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson has received an A from 48 percent of voters thus far, a B from 39 percent and an F from only 2 percent.

Other grades for the Giants

Let’s look around the Inter-Google and see how other analysts are grading the Giants’ selections on Day 2.

Mike Tanier of Bleacher Report gave the selection of Tomlinson a B and the pick of Webb a B-.

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports gave the Tomlinson pick an A and said “I love this kid. Prisco gave the choice of Webb a B.

SB Nation’s Dan Kadar graded the picks this way:

When the Giants let Johnathan Hankins walk in free agency it opened up a need in the middle. As long as Tomlinson can stay healthy – he’s had knee issues in the past – he fits the role nicely. The 55th pick was a little high for me. The Giants were expected to take a quarterback in this draft, and they got one in Webb. It was smart to take him instead of waiting longer. Webb is a football junkie with solid tools for a quarterback. He’s in a good situation with the Giants to learn behind Eli Manning for a season or two. Grade: B-

Walter Football gave the Tomlinson pick a C+ and the choice of Webb an A-, saying he “actually has more upside than Jared Goff,” who was last year’s No. 1 overall pick.