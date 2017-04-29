NFL Draft results: OT Adam Bisnowaty to New York Giants in Round 6

The New York Giants selected Pittsburgh offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty in Round 6 of the 2017 NFL Draft on Saturday. The Giants traded up seven spots with the Tennessee Titans, moving from 23 to 16 to make the pick.

The Giants also gave up their seventh-round pick, the 241st overall selection, to move up and get Bisnowaty. So, unless they are able to trade back into the seventh round, Bisnowaty will be the Giants final selection in this draft.

In his Bisnowaty prospect profile, Chris writes:

Bisnowaty is an athletic tackle, a solid pass protector and a good run blocker -- in the right scheme. He doesn’t usually dominate his opponents, but he still manages to get the better of them. He will usher rushers past the pocket or get leverage to turn a defender aside and open a seam for the running back. But while his game is nuanced, his gritty and determined play on the field is plain to see.

In an interview with Barry Shuck at the Senior Bowl, Bisnowaty described himself as a “nasty” player and said he will “do whatever I have to do to win.”

NFL.com says:

Four-year starter with plenty of toughness. Appeared to struggle with an athletic decline in 2016, which could be due to his injury history. In a phone booth, Bisnowaty can handle himself with pure brawn and power, but once he's forced to play in space, his athletic limitations become more pronounced. He'll likely have to move to the right side, but athletic opponents will always cause him problems. His ceiling could be as a low-end starter while his floor is fighting for a roster spot within a couple of years.

Giants Draft Picks

Round 1 (23) — Evan Engram , TE, Ole Miss

, TE, Ole Miss Round 2 (55) — Dalvin Tomlinson , DT, Alabama

, DT, Alabama Round 3 (87) — Davis Webb , QB, Cal

, QB, Cal Round 4 (140) — Wayne Gallman , RB, clemson

, RB, clemson Round 5 (167) — Avery Moss , DE, Youngstown State

, DE, Youngstown State Round 6 (200) — Adam Bisnowaty , OT, Pittsburgh (acquired via trade with Tennessee Titans)

, OT, Pittsburgh (acquired via trade with Tennessee Titans) Round 7 (241) — No pick. Traded to Titans.

Draft TV Schedule

Rounds 4-7

When: Sat., April 29, 12 p.m.

TV Channels: ESPN & NFL Network

Time Per Pick: Five minutes for Rounds 4-6, four minutes for Round 7

