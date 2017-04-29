NFL Draft results: DE Avery Moss to New York Giants in Round 5

The New York Giants selected Avery Moss, a 6’3”, 264-pound defensive end player from Youngstown State in Round 5 of the 2017 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Giants have stars Jason Pierre-Paul and Oliver Vernon starting at defensive end. Moss will compete with Romeo Okwara, Kerry Wynn and Owamagbe Odighizuwa for a roster and, perhaps, playing time.

NFL.com compares Moss to former Giant Robert Ayers:

Moss is an ascending prospect who possesses the length and juice off the edge expected of open-side rusher. His big closing burst can be felt against both the run and pass and he translates to either 4-3 defensive end or 3-4 rush linebacker. Moss was productive at both Nebraska and Youngstown and his traits could lead to continued success as an eventual NFL starter.

In his 2017 NFL Draft Guide, Dane Burgler of CBS Sports writes:

Average initial quickness off the snap ... lacks creativity in his pass rush progression and needs to mature with his move-to-move efficiency ... often finds himself out of control and needs to maintain his path to the ball...can be overwhelmed at the point of attack, losing the outside contain ... stays glued to blocks when his pads rise and chest stays exposed...undisciplined run defender ... immature decision-maker and his past mistakes led to his suspension at Nebraska – charged with public indecency (Dec. 2012) after exposing himself to a student worker at an on-campus store, leading to his year-long campus ban...only three career starts at the FBS-level with most of his experience coming at FCS-level Youngstown State.

Giants Draft Picks

Round 1 (23) — Evan Engram , TE, Ole Miss

, TE, Ole Miss Round 2 (55) — Dalvin Tomlinson , DT, Alabama

, DT, Alabama Round 3 (87) — Davis Webb , QB, Cal

, QB, Cal Round 4 (140) — Wayne Gallman , RB, Clemson

, RB, Clemson Round 5 (167) — Avery Moss, DE, Youngstown St.

Round 6 (207)

Round 7 (241)

