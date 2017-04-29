NFL Draft results: RB Wayne Gallman to New York Giants in Round 4

The New York Giants selected Clemson running back Wayne Gallman in Round 4 of the 2017 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Gallman is 6-foot, 215-pound back who gained more than 1,000 yards each of the past two seasons for the Tigers. He scored 30 touchdowns the past two years, including 17 last season. After letting veteran running back Rashad Jennings go, the Giants were expected to look for a back to complement 2015 fifth-round pick Paul Perkins.

SB Nation says:

To thrive as a running back in the NFL, you must be able to run with toughness and absorb bone-crushing hits. Gallman has that part down. At Clemson, he showed opposing defenses that bringing him to the turf would take a team effort.

Sports Illustrated says:

Scouting report: Clemson’s offense belonged to Deshaun Watson, but Gallman, who shared the team’s 2015 Co-MVP award with his QB, was an integral part of its overall success. He finished his Tigers career with 3,429 rushing yards and 34 total rushing touchdowns, adding 473 receiving yards with two touchdowns. As the Tigers’ No. 1 back, he proved he’s a workhorse who can handle a heavy load, and he has good burst, strength and an aggressive run style. His overall speed may be a concern (he ran a 4.6 40 at the combine), and he doesn’t have great balance, but he can be utilized effectively, particularly on short down situations and in the red zone. Player comparison: James Starks

I promise.. these teams will see my worth for years to come.. #dontdoubtme !!! — Wayne Gallman II (@Wanye_Kanye) April 29, 2017

In his 2017 NFL Draft Guide, Dane Brugler of CBS Sports writes:

A three-year starter at Clemson, Gallman performed in the shadow of Deshaun Watson, but his contributions to the Tigers’ offense were substantial, leading the team in rushing each of the last three seasons. He lacks a prototypical body type for the position, but is naturally strong and runs with a contract driven mentality, never shying from contact. While his toughness and determination aren’t an issue, Gallman isn’t a true power back due to his upright run style and his best runs are a result of his lateral quickness avoiding contact. As a next level prospect, he is a “jack-of-all-trades, master of none” type because there are holes in his game, but he has the talent to contribute as a runner (inside and outside), receiver and blocker in the NFL.

SB Nation’s Clemson blog, Shakin’ In The Southland, says:

He is a between the tackles running back that fights through hits and moves the pile for more yards. Scouts love the second push Gallman has shown on film. Even if he doesn’t have the best speed that second effort will come in handy in short yardage situations. An underrated part of Gallman’s game is his ability to pass protect, which is crucial in the NFL today. Losing touches from 2015 (283) to 2016 (196), Gallman became a big part of the plan to allow Watson to throw 100 times more in 2016 than he did in 2015. The biggest weakness for Gallman is his footwork and his upright running which affects his vision. Gallman isn’t great at dancing around while running between the tackles and doesn’t always see the holes he can go through. He’s unlikey to be a three down back in the NFL, but if paired with a swifter outside back any NFL team will be happy with his production. He can potentially be a force at the goal line with his strong second effort.

