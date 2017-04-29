2017 NFL Draft: Best players available for Giants on Day 3

The first two days of the 2017 NFL Draft are in the rear-view mirror and there are now three new members of the New York Giants. The Giants added Ole Miss TE/H-back Evan Engram in the first, Alabama DT Dalvin Tomlinson, and Cal QB Davis Webb, respectively.

The third day of the draft is when general managers really have to earn their money.

Here are some of the best players available after a wild first three rounds, as we look towards the final four rounds and undrafted free agency.

With so many picks to go through, I will just be listing names of players who could be good fits for the Giants and could be good values throughout the remainder of the draft.

Offensive Line

Julie’n Davenport (OT, Bucknell)

Jermaine Eluemunor (OT, Texas A&M)

Erik Magnuson (OT, Michigan)

Adam Bisnowaty (OT, Pittsburgh)

Sam Tevi (OT, Utah)

Isaac Asiata (OG, Utah)

Dorian Johnson (OG, Pittsburgh)

Nico Siragusa (OG, San Diego State)

Danny Isodora (OG Miami)

Avery Genessey (OG, Texas A&M)

Running Back

Samaje Perine (Oklahoma)

Marlon Mack (South Florida)

Jamal Williams (BYU)

Jeremy McNichols (Boise State)

Wayne Gallman (Clemson)

Corey Clement (Wisconsin)

De’Angelo Henderson (Coastal Carolina)

Elijah McGuire (Louisiana-Lafayette)

T.J. Logan (North Carolina)

De’Veon Smith (Michigan)

Matt Brieda (Georgia Southern)

Tight End

Bucky Hodges (Virginia Tech)

George Kittle (Iowa)

Michael Roberts (Toledo)

Eric Saubert (Drake)

Defensive Line / Edge Rusher

Carl Lawson (DE/EDGE, Auburn)

Deatrich Wise (DE, Arkansas)

Avery Moss (DE, Youngstown State)

Carlos Watkins (DT, Clemson)

Jaleel Johnson (DT, Iowa)

Ryan Glasgow (DT, Michigan)

Vincent Taylor (DT, Oklahoma State)

Charles Walker (DT, Oklahoma)

Darius English (EDGE, South Carolina)

Vincent Biegel (EDGE, Wisconsin)

Linebacker

Anthony Walker Jr. (Northwestern)

Elijah Lee (Kansas State)

Jayon Brown (UCLA)

Matt Milano (Boston College)

Jordan Evans (Oklahoma)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Tennessee)

Defensive Back

Desmond King (CB/S, Iowa)

Corn Elder (CB, Miami)

Jalen Myrick (CB, Minnesota)

Damontae Kazee (CB, San Diego State)

Channing Stribling (CB, Michigan)

Eddie Jackson (S, Alabama)

Rayshawn Jenkins (S, Miami)

Xavier Woods (S, Louisiana Tech)

Jadar Johnson (Clemson)

Tedric Johnson (Colorado)

Montae Nicholson (Michigan State)