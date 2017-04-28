Giants tried to trade up for Patrick Mahomes — report

When questioned about whether he tried to trade up from the 23rd spot in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, New York Giants GM Jerry Reese deflected the question. He said he didn’t want to talk about what player or players he might have tried to move up for.

Well, now Anita Marks is reporting that the Giants did try to move up in the draft — for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

More confirmation today that the #Giants DID TRY AND TRADE UP for #Mahomes. Ben loves the kid. Very upset it didn't happen @AdamSchefter — AnitaMarks (@AnitaMarks) April 28, 2017

Giants coach Ben McAdoo had made a trip to see Mahomes at the Texas Tech Pro Day, believed to be the first Pro Day he had gone to since joining the Giants coaching staff in 2014.

There were rumblings before the draft began on Thursday about McAdoo’s interest in Mahomes.

Mahomes, a gun-slinging QB from Texas Tech, went 10th to the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City traded up from 27th to get Mahomes. The Chiefs gave up a third-round pick this year and their first-round pick in 2018 to swap first-round picks with the Buffalo Bills and get Mahomes.

That price was apparently too steep for Reese and the Giants.

Reese has never made a first-round trade in 11 drafts. He said before the draft he would move for a player the Giants were “dying for.” Sounds like Mahomes might have been that guy.

There are now reports that the Giants did not try to move for Mahomes.

FYI: The #Giants did not try to trade up for QB Patrick Mahomes last night, per sources. — James Kratch (@JamesKratch) April 28, 2017

Your thoughts, Giants fans? Would you have endorsed a move up for Mahomes, at that heavy price, or are you happy that it didn’t happen?