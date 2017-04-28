NFL Draft 2017 results: QB Davis Webb to New York Giants in Round 3

The New York Giants selected Cal quarterback Davis Webb in Round 3 of the 2017 NFL Draft on Friday night.

As the draft drew closer, some thought Webb had a chance to be selected late in the first round. He ended up available to the Giants with the 87th overall selection. Will Webb eventually become the successor to Eli Manning?

In his Webb prospect profile, Chris wrote:

If the Giants are going to be drafting a quarterback with an eye toward the future, Webb is the kind of QB at which they should be looking. He has all the physical skills needed to be an NFL quarterback, though his inconsistent accuracy is concerning. At this point Webb is not ready to play on the NFL stage, but his potential is outstanding, and for a team with the time to mold him into a “pro” quarterback, the payoff could be high. All that, along with plus intangibles, works well for the Giants.

Prior to the draft, NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock had pegged the Giants as a potential landing spot for Webb.

“I think he's going in the second round. I think he's an intriguing quarterback for a team that already has a starter toward the end of his career,” Mayock said. “Think of Arizona with a 38-year-old Carson Palmer. Think of New Orleans with the Drew Brees. Think of New York with an Eli Manning, Pittsburgh, et cetera, et cetera. I think -- I love him as a second-round pick developing behind a starter.”

There had been a great deal of speculation that with Manning entering his age 36 season the Giants would select a quarterback at some point in the draft. Now, they have.

Sports Illustrated says:

The Eli Manning succession plan is in place. That's at least in theory what was happening with this pick. The first-round hype on Webb earlier this week was hard to figure, but as a sit-and-wait QB in this round, it’s a fit. If he turns out to be that Round 1-caliber player, the Giants will have their answer whenever Manning calls it a career. Scouting report: Blessed with the prototype size that NFL teams want in a quarterback, Webb (6’ 5”, 229 pounds) also tested well for his position at the combine. He’s nowhere near a dual-threat QB, but he does show mobility in adjusting within the pocket. Webb split his college career between Texas Tech and Cal, throwing for a combined 9,852 yards and 83 TDs. Neither of those offensive schemes are all that NFL-friendly, so Webb faces the same learning curve other quarterbacks from those programs have. His accuracy is hit or miss, and he makes some sloppy mistakes in his reads.

In his 2017 NFL Draft Guide, Dane Brugler of CBS Sports wrote:

“A one-year starter at Cal, Webb created buzz early in his career at Texas Tech as a future NFL prospect, but injuries forced him to the sideline and with Mahomes taking over as the Red Raiders’ starter, he transferred to Cal for his final season. Despite the Bears losing the top-six receivers from the 2015 season, Webb still managed to set several school passing records in Cal’s offense, almost matching what Jared Goff did the previous season. Consistently productive over his career, Webb starred in similar spread, up-tempo schemes at Texas Tech and Cal, which simplified his reads – faces a sizeable adjustment period with what he will be asked to do in the NFL. Some of his mechanics and decision-making need revised by pro coaching, but Webb has the live arm and football acumen that NFL coaches will want to develop.”

