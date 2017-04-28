NFL Draft 2017 results: DT Dalvin Tomlinson to New York Giants in Round 2

The New York Giants selected Alabama defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson in Round 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft on Friday night. The Giants had an opening on the defensive line after Johnathan Hankins signed with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency.

Chris had the Giants pegged as a possible landing spot for the 6’3”, 310-pound Tomlinson way back in February, before Hankins singed with Indianapolis. Here is part of what he said in his Tomlinson prospect profile:

Tomlinson is a fit in any defense. The nose tackle position is generally much more important than it gets credit for. A good one can help provide a defense with an identity and foundation for everything they want to do. Poor play at the position can leave a defense soft up the middle and that is a hard way to win. If the Giants lose Johnathan Hankins in free agency, Tomlinson can come in and immediately help take the pressure off Damon Harrison when it comes to stuffing the run or in goal-line and short-yardage situations. He has a frame that the Giants have shown an affinity towards, with good length, bulk, long arms, and big hands, and by all reports he is a remarkable young man off the football field. ... I could see the Giants being interested in Tomlinson. They tried several times to add a high-end run stuffer before signing Damon Harrison in the 2016 offseason. Tomlinson’s game reminds of Harrison’s (perhaps Diet-Snacks), and combined with his reputation off the field, he could be a player the are attracted to at the end of April.

The selection of Tomlinson continues a trend with GM Jerry Reese as general manager. In 11 drafts, he has chosen a defensive tackle in either the second or third round five times. Those tackles are:

Jay Alford (2007, Round 3); Linval Joseph (2010, Round 2); Marvin Austin (2011, Round 2); Hankins (2013, Round 2); Jay Bromley (2014, Round 3)

SB Nation says:

Tomlinson has a good understanding of how to use leverage to control offensive linemen. That comes, in part, from his history as a three-time state champion heavyweight wrestler in high school. He’s also big and agile enough to absorb double teams.

Charles Davis of NFL.com says:

"You saw last year what Damon Harrison gave the Giants inside and here comes Dalvin Tomlinson. When I watched the Clemson game this year, Dalvin Tomlinson was the best player on the field for Alabama. Very consistent. Stout at the point of attack. Can give you some pass rush inside and collapse the pocket."

Here’s a video profile of Tomlinson:

SB Nation’s Alabama blog, Roll Bama Roll, did its own profile of Tomlinson. Here is part of it:

It’s easy to get caught up in tangibles when it comes to the Draft. The Combine numbers, the stats compiled in college, etc. And while those things matter, when it comes to the business world, a man’s character also counts. And whatever team is lucky enough to land Alabama defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson is getting a ferocious football player who wears his character, just as he always wears a special necklace, given him by his mom before she passed away. Having lost both his parents in his youth, his dad at age five, his mom in high school, Tomlinson has dealt with grief in his young life and come away stronger. At Alabama, Tomlinson totaled 122 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, 4 sacks, 9 pass deflections, and 1 forced fumble. Coaches and teammates say stats are only a small part of who Dalvin is on the field, but friends and fans have also come to see the complexity of this very large young man’s personality. Wrestling experts, who saw him win three state titles in high school, say he could have been an Olympic heavyweight wrestling gold medalist. His high school transcripts suggest he could have done well scholastically at an Ivy League college. Tomlinson plays both the saxophone and the trumpet, and he is quite a talented artist as well. ... A recent Sports Illustrated article, written by Andy Staples, refers to Tomlinson as a ‘bad-ass,’ and the men he lined up with at Alabama suggest a 3rd or 4th round projection is too low for what Tomlinson brings to the table. Not only has he whipped almost every teammate in wrestling, he is known for clogging whatever gap needs clogging, allowing linebackers the ability to make the play. (ie that’s the dirty work.) Jonathan Allen is quoted as saying, ’He could be a three-technique in a 4–3 defensive front or an end in a 3–4, but no matter how he is deployed,” and that, “You have to be selfless to take on double teams,” Allen says of Tomlinson. “You know you’re not going to get the numbers you want, but you’re helping the team more than anyone.”

Giants Draft Picks

Round 1 (23) — Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss

Round 2 (55) — Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama

