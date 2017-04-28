2017 NFL Draft: Day 2 live blog, picks, highlights, news, rumors

After a wild first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, what will happen Friday night in Rounds 2 and 3? Right now we don’t know, but keep it right here to discuss all the action with your friends at Big Blue View while we all find out together.

Dan Pizzuta did an outstanding job emceeing the proceedings in our Round 1 live blog. This time around, you guys will mostly be on your own, but yours truly and our moderators will be dropping by so keep it friendly.

NFL Draft Schedule

Rounds 2-3

When: Fri., April 28, 7 p.m.

TV Channels: ESPN & NFL Network

Time Per Pick: Seven minutes for the second round, five minutes for the third round

Rounds 4-7

When: Sat., April 29, 12 p.m.

TV Channels: ESPN & NFL Network

Time Per Pick: Five minutes for rounds 4-6, four minutes for the seventh round

Giants draft picks

Round 1 (23) — Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss

Round 2 (55)

Round 3 (87)

Round 4 (140)

Round 5 (167)

Round 6 (207)

Round 7 (241)

