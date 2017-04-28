Poll: If Giants traded up in Round 2, who should they target?

With Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft approaching, there is a good deal of Internet chatter that the first pick of the second round, 33rd overall, might be up for sale. As it stands, that pick currently belongs to the Green Bay Packers after they traded out of Round 1 Thursday night.

Back in 2015 the New York Giants made a Round 2 trade, moving up to select safety Landon Collins with the first pick of the second round. With Collins having been in the Defensive Player of the Year discussion in 2016, that has worked out quite nicely.

The Giants, as of now, have not been connected to the 33rd pick. If, though, the Giants wanted to move up to the top of Round 2, who should it be for?

Earlier, Chris offered a list of his favorite Day 2 targets for the Giants. We have also updated our Big Board, which is a really good reflection of where Chris and Invictus see Day 2 value.

Below is a poll with 10 choices listed. Vote and let us know player, if any, you would like to see the Giants move up for on Friday night.