2017 NFL Draft: Best available players for Giants on Day 2

The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books and the New York Giants added a dynamic and versatile weapon in Evan Engram.

The Giants had their pick of offensive linemen and defensive players when their pick came, but they ultimately opted for the TE/H-Back out of Ole Miss. As is so happened, many of the one who we believed they might be interested in have fallen to the second day of the draft. This is also the range where the Giants might start looking to draft a running back to complement Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen.

Here is a list of some of the players that might appeal to the Giants tonight in the second and third rounds of the draft.

Forrest Lamp (OL, WKU) [Prospect Profile] - The highest-rated offensive lineman on our draft board. Lamp has fantastic tape at offensive tackle — including a great game against Alabama — and he might be even better inside at guard. If he lasts, Lamp’s versatility would allow the Giants to mix and match on the right side of their line.

Cam Robinson (OT, Alabama) [Prospect Profile] - Like Lamp, Robinson was a surprise fall out of the first round. He has tremendous physical ability with size, length, power, and a mauling game. When he brings his A-game, he is a dominant blocker, but that inconsistency probably played a role in why he fell.

Dion Dawkins (OT, Temple) [Prospect Profile] - And intriguing blend of power and agility, Dawkins is a wide-bodied, long-armed mauler of a tackle who also proved to be one of the most agile linemen at the Scouting Combine. Dawkins is thick and stout at 6’4”, 322, but he carries his weight well and plays a tough, hard-nosed, mauling brand of football, but does it without lumbering. He is also versatile, with a frame and power that could fit inside and experience blocking in both man and zone schemes.

Taylor Moton (OT, Western Michigan) [Prospect Profile] - Another big, powerful, and yet surprisingly athletic tackle. Moton was a four-year starter at Western Michigan and is considered a big part of their turnaround from a 1-11 team to a 13-1 team from 2013 to 2016. Moton has a thick, powerful build, long arms, big hands, and plenty of natural power to move people at the line of scrimmage, and seems to relish finishing his blocks. He also surprised scouts by emerging as one of the most well rounded athletes in the offensive line class. He showed the ability to play inside at guard as well at the Senior Bowl, but struggled with technique when coaches tried him on the left.

Antonio Garcia (OT, Troy) - [Prospect Profile] - Unlike the other tackle prospects available here, Garcia sports a modern “left tackle” frame and game. Coming out of Troy, Garcia still needs development as he needs to keep building his functional strength and keep working on the finer points of his craft. However, he is a highly a competitive blocker with “left tackle” athleticism, great feet, and solid technical foundation. Garcia reminds a bit of Will Beatty coming out of UConn.

D’Onta Foreman (RB, Texas) [Prospect Profile] - The feeling throughout the draft process is that the Giants are on the lookout for a big power back to pair with Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen. After missing the Scouting Combine, Foreman proved to be the best blend of size and speed of any running back not named ‘Leonard Fournette’ with an outstanding Pro Day. The Giants care about running backs’ Speed Score, and Foreman’s blazing 4.4 40-yard dash at 230+ pounds gives him one of the top two or three speed scores of all time. Foreman has feet for a big back as well as good balance through contact. He doesn’t use his power as often as you’d like to see, but once he gets moving he is difficult to bring down.

Samaje Perine (RB, Oklahoma) [Prospect Profile] - Perine doesn’t have Foreman’s athleticism, but he runs like a bowling ball. Owner of the single-game yardage rec ord, Perine is almost impossible for a lone tackler to bring down. He has good short-area quickness to make a cut if necessary and good vision to set up his blocks and find holes. He is not a great athlete and will never be a home run threat, but he has good enough hands and is a nasty enough blocker to be an option on all three downs.

Jeremy McNichols (RB, Boise St.) - McNichols is a bit of an under-the-radar prospect, but his short, stocky build (5’9”, 215 pounds), impressive agility (6.93-second 3-cone drill), and 4.49 speed make him an interesting prospect. McNichols’ low center of gravity, great agility, vision, patience, and soft hands (88r receptions, 934 yards, 10 TDs as a starter) helped make him a worthy successor to Doug Martin and Jay Ajayi. In his two years as a starter, McNichols racked up an incredible 3980 total yards and 53 touchdowns over the last two years.

Jordan Willis (DE, Kansas State) [Prospect Profile] - An athlete on par with first overall pick Myles Garrett, Willis was commonly thought to be a candidate to sneak into the bottom of the first round. He is a disciplined and dependable run defender, but his college scheme hid his remarkable athleticism. Willis improved as a pass rusher every year at Kansas State, and in the right scheme he could blossom into an impact player at the next level.

Tyus Bowser (OLB, Houston) [Prospect Profile] - Another exceptional athlete, Bowser flashes the ability to be an impact linebacker at the next level. He is fluid and comfortable dropping into coverage, has the ability to come down to the line of scrimmage and play as a defensive end, and pressure quarterbacks as a blitzer from the second level. His tape is inconsistent, but when everything comes together, he can dominate blockers.

Zach Cunningham (OLB, Vanderbilt) [Prospect Profile] - From what we’ve heard, the Giants would have been happy to take Cunningham as a contingency plan had things gone completely haywire in the first round. Cunningham is a natural WILL linebacker with the length the Giants like, is an asset in coverage, and doesn’t hesitate to come downhill and make plays in the run game. He could thrive behind the Giants’ stout defensive line.

Dalvin Tomlinson (DT, Alabama) [Prospect Profile] - It seems likely that the Giants will address defensive tackle at some point in the draft. They only have Damon Harrison under contract past the 2017 season, and Jerry Reese likes to address the position a year early. At Alabama Tomlinson is a stout nose tackle who’s game resembled (a smaller version of) Snacks Harrison. However, he has impressive agility, burst, and short-area quickness and could is always around the play. By all accounts Tomlinson is also a remarkable young man who could appeal to the Giants on a personal level.

Chris Wormley (DT, Michigan) [Prospect Profile] - If the Giants want to add a disruptive interior player to complement Harrison, Wormley is the most athletic one in the draft. His length, explosion, and agility are reminiscent of players like Sheldon Richardson, Muhammed Wilkerson, Leonard Williams, and Fletcher Cox. Wormley spent most of his time out of position as a defensive end in college, but should find a home as a 1-gap defensive tackle at the next level.