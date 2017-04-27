Mock draft database: OT Garett Bolles top choice for New York Giants

If you have been following the 2017 NFL Draft rumor mill, it should come as no surprise to you that just hours before Round 1 Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles has become the player most often mocked to the New York Giants.

Bolles is the choice in 20 of the 79 mocks in our final database (25.3 percent). Miami tight end David Njoku is second, selected 15 times (19 percent). Ryan Ramczyk was selected 11 times (13.9 percent) and Cam Robinson nine times (11.4 percent).

In all, 43 of the 79 mock drafts (54.4 percent) chose an offensive lineman for the Giants.

In their final mock drafts, ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShey both selected Bolles for the Giants. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com selected quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Click the link to see each mock draft in our database.