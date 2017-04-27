NFL Draft rumors: Would Giants trade up for Garett Bolles?

The “Garett Bolles as a primary target for the New York Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft” drumbeat continued to grow louder on Wednesday night. We wrote earlier on Wednesday about how several sources were linking Bolles and the Giants. NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock followed up Wednesday night by mocking Bolles to the Giants.

That begs a question — if all of this Bolles speculation is on target, would the Giants actually consider trading up to select the Utah offensive tackle?

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the 19th selection, are talking with three unnamed teams about the possibility of moving down.

The Denver Broncos, who have the 20th pick, are considered to be the one team drafting in front of the Giants that is almost certain to select an offensive lineman. SB Nation’s mock draft database, in fact, shows that 85 percent of mock drafts have chosen an offensive lineman for Denver. Thus, if the Giants want to have their choice of offensive tackles (Bolles, Ryan Ramczyk, Cam Robinson, perhaps even Forrest Lamp) they might have to get in front of the Broncos.

Would they? Should they?

In 10 seasons as general manager, Jerry Reese has never engineered a first-round trade. He said last week he would do it if there was a player the organization was “dying for,” but indicated his disdain for trading away draft picks.

Judging from the trade value chart, the Giants could have to surrender as much as a third-round pick to move from 23 to 19.

Would you do that for Bolles?