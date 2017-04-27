NFL Draft 2017: Time, TV schedule, order, time per pick, more

The 2017 NFL Draft is finally here. After months of speculation, mock drafts, rumors — and arguing — we finally find out on Thursday night what the New York Giants will do in Round 1.

Will they select a linebacker for the first time since 1984? Will they trade up, ostensibly for an offensive tackle? Will they trade down? Will select a tight end? Will they do something completely unexpected?

Day 2 of the draft will feature Harry Carson (Round 2) and Jessie Armstead (Round 3) announcing the Giants selections. Below is your draft schedule, TV information and draft order.

2017 NFL Draft Schedule

Round 1

When: Thurs., April 27, 8 p.m. EST

Where: Philadelphia, Pa.

TV Channels: ESPN & NFL Network

Time Per Pick: Ten minutes

Round 2-3

When: Fri., April 28, 7 p.m.

TV Channels: ESPN & NFL Network

Time Per Pick: Seven minutes for the second round, five minutes for the third round

Rounds 4-7

When: Sat., April 29, 12 p.m.

TV Channels: ESPN & NFL Network

Time Per Pick: Five minutes for rounds 4-6, four minutes for the seventh round

Giants draft picks

Round 1 (23)

Round 2 (55)

Round 3 (87)

Round 4 (140)

Round 5 (167)

Round 6 (207)

Round 7 (241)

Full draft order