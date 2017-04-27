2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss

The 2017 NFL draft is incredibly deep at tight end.

It is also very varied, with talented players to suit just about every scheme and need at the next level. The New York Giants simply need to get better at tight end. They’ve already improved their blocking at the position through free agency with the addition of Rhett Ellison. However, Ellison doesn’t have a reputation as a receiving option. To balance that they might look to the draft and a player like Ole Miss’ Evan Engram.

Measurables

Pros

Highly productive receiving threat. Often overshadowed their “number 1” receiver.

Incredibly athletic. Engram has the most raw athleticism of any tight end in the class.

Underrated blocker. Makes good blocks on the perimeter and at the second level.

Soft hands and a good route runner.

High work ethic and high football IQ. Four year starter and four-time All-SEC and All-American

Cons

Very undersized for a traditional tight end. Will likely never be an in-line blocker.

Not a fit for every scheme. Team that drafts him will need to have a plan.

Does He Fit With The Giants?

The Giants use their tight ends as movable pieces all over their offense, lining them up in the backfield, in the slot, and out wide as well as in-line. Assuming they don’t ask him to line up in-line or as an H-Back and block defensive linemen or big linebackers, Engram is a fit in the Giants’ offense.

While he isn’t the short-yardage and red zone threat that some of the other tight ends are, he can attack the seam, turn quick crossing routes up-field, or be a threat on tight end screens.

He is used to handling a high volume of targets, runs a good route tree, and has the ability to stress the defense in a variety of ways. He also has the reputation of a high-character young man and with a very strong work ethic.

Prospect Video

Big Board Rankings

Big Blue View - 35th overall

CBS Sports - 34th overall

Draft Countdown - 46th overall

Draft Tek - 49th overall

Final Thoughts

Within his limitations, there are very few negatives to Evan Engram’s game. He doesn’t have the size we’ve come to associate with the tight end position, but he has rare athleticism and will step into the NFL as one of the best athletes for his size in the league.

If a team recognizes what they have and don’t try to force him into being something he is not (ie: An in-line blocking tight end), and uses him in a manner similar to how Washington uses Jordan Reed, Engram could have an instant impact in the NFL.