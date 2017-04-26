Mike Mayock mock draft: Giants get OT Garett Bolles at 23

It has become an annual tradition.

It is the eve of the 2017 NFL Draft, and as he does every year, NFL.com draft expert Mike Mayock has released his one and only mock draft.

As a skilled (and well connected) analyst, Mayock's mock is one of the, if not the, most anticipated mock drafts of the year. Mayock has always been well respected, but his annual mock draft became a highlight for Giants fans after he was the only analyst to predict the Giants drafting Justin Pugh.

You can see his full mock draft here, but we're all interested in his pick for the Giants.

T Garett Bolles from Utah is going across the country! (23rd overall)#MayockMock pic.twitter.com/dPKAjXddrP — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 27, 2017

Mayock says: "When you protect Eli [Manning], you win football games. Garett Bolles, i think he comes in and conpetes at right tackle day one. He's the most athletic offensive lineman in this draft, and he plays with a nasty edge. He's got to get stronger and he's got to play with better angles, but the talent is there."

Rather than having me give my thoughts on yet another mock draft, what do you think about this pick? Mayock passes on David Njoku and Cam Robinson.