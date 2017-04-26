Mock Draft: TE Evan Engram is Ed’s choice for Giants

Mock drafts are not my favorite thing. They are, however, the lifeblood of discussion about prospects leading up to the NFL Draft every year. Opinions are just that, opinions. No one knows for sure what’s going to happen, though they all hope to sound smart.

Why Engram?

Yes, I passed on Ramczyk. Pick your jaw up off the floor and I will explain.

Let’s start there, with Ramczyk. If this were purely what I would do, I wouldn’t hesitate to select Ramczyk. His recovery from hip surgery is a concern, but his play is as good or better than any offensive tackle in the class. Offensive Line Scouting and Performance Consultant Duke Manyweather has Ramcyzk as the No. 1 tackle on his board, and that’s good enough for me. He would, in my mind, be a fine pick here. I’m trying, though, to also factor in what I think the Giants might do.

Recent indications, though, are that the Giants might prefer Garett Bolles and Cam Robinson. I believe the Giants would really like to give D.J. Fluker a chance to win the right tackle job and would be happy adding offensive linemen later in the draft. So, I let Ramczyk slide by.

Linebacker Zach Cunningham of Vanderbilt is the other “chalk” pick the way this mock played out, and I agonized over whether or not to just play it safe and select Cunningham. It is very possible that the Giants would, maybe even probable. There’s a bigger need at linebacker than many realize, with only B.J. Goodson under contract beyond 2017. So many analysts, though, see Cunningham as more of a Day 2 pick that taking him here feels like settling. I could easily be wrong here.

As mentioned above Chris took Bowser, another guy we both believe is a possibility for the Giants, in his final mock. Maybe T.J. Watt is in play, too. But, as much as Bowser or Watt make sense to me, I’m going a different way.

So, back to the original question. Why Engram?

Well, with all the chatter about the dream scenarios of O.J. Howard or Christian McCaffrey falling to the Giants, I think that in a perfect scenario the Giants would love to add one more potential big-time play-maker on offense. Howard, McCaffrey and David Njoku, though, are gone.

Engram is a guy who is generally ranked just below Njoku in the tight end class. But, at 6’3”, 234 pounds he is part of the new breed, more slot receiver than traditional tight end. His pro comparison is usually Jordan Reed of the Washington Redskins. Who wouldn’t want to add a Jordan Reed clone to the Giants’ offense? Forget about the blocking stuff. That’s what Rhett Ellison and Jerell Adams are for.

There is also this to consider. Remember last year when the entire world seemed to know that the top two targets in the draft for the Giants were Leonard Floyd and Jack Conklin, and then the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans traded in front of the Giants to grab those two players?

Maybe it’s my imagination, and maybe it’s because at 23 it’s harder to identify targets, but this year feels different. Maybe the pick will be Cunningham or Colles, the players who ae seemingly most often talked about. This year, though, it feels like the Giants have done a much better job of shielding what their true intentions might be.

Because of that, I think the pick could end up being a player who has not been widely connected to the Giants. It’s why I like Chris’s selection of Bowser, who could fill the role the Giants envisioned for Floyd. And why, ultimately, I rolled the dice with the selection of Engram.