NFL Draft rumors: Garett Bolles the OT the Giants like best

If the New York Giants select an offensive lineman with the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday night, evidence is mounting that the guy they would like to get is Garett Bolles of Utah.

ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan mentioned Bolles as the Giants top offensive line target on Tuesday morning. During the ESPN writer’s mock draft on Tuesday night, Ranaan followed that up by selecting Bolles for the Giants when he was on the clock.

Ranaan wasn’t the only banging the Bolles drum on Tuesday.

Draft analyst Tony Pauline said his sources indicate the Giants are one of the teams highest on Bolles as a first-round target.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller said Tuesday that Bolles “makes sense” for the Giants at 23.

Valentine’s View

Bolles, Cam Robinson of Alabama and Ryan Ramczyk of Wisconsin are considered the top three offensive tackles. It is, for the most part, a mystery how teams rank them and how quickly they will come off the board in the draft.

Mock drafts have heavily favored the idea of the Giants selecting an offensive tackle at 23, with Ramczyk being the one most often mocked to the Giants.

Interestingly, when I talk to people I trust the indication is that Ramczyk might No. 3 on the Giants’ offensive tackle board.

Two months ago I would have said Bolles was clearly the guy the Giants would select given their choice of offensive linemen. Yes, he will be 25 next season but GM Jerry Reese indicated last week that would not be a deterrent.

“That is not a big issue for us,” Reese said during his pre-draft press conference. “If a guy is 24 or 25, that is still super young.”

Robinson has been gaining traction as the draft has drawn closer, with some thinking he could be the first offensive lineman selected. Personally, I can’t shake the idea that Robinson (6’5’, 322 pounds, 35½-inch arms) fits the physical profile the Giants really prefer in their tackles. Ereck Flowers has 34½-inch arms and D.J. Fluker has crazy long 36¾-inch arms.

Perhaps the Giants won’t take an offensive tackle at all, even if one is available to them at 23. There have been plenty of reports that the Giants are not truly enamored with any of the big three.

We won’t have to wait much longer to find out.