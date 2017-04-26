2017 NFL Draft: Chris gives Giants Tyus Bowser in final mock draft

As I write this the 2017 NFL Draft is just two sleeps and (about) 15 hours away. The end is in sight and the endless speculation about who the New York Giants will select and parade of mock drafts will give way to the real thing.

But we still have some time left for a final mock draft. In what has become an annual tradition here at Big Blue View, Ed, Invictus, and I will all take one last stab at guessing how the first round of the draft will go.

Personally, I am expecting the first round of the draft to be a wild one. I don’t think we will have long to wait before some team makes a trade or completely unexpected move and blows an entire Inter-Google’s worth of mock drafts to smithereens.

But until then, here’s my mock (in which I go off-script as well):