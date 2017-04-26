NFL Draft: WRs Mike Williams, Corey Davis dark horses for Giants?

There are a bunch of candidates for the New York Giants who make plenty of sense for them at pick number 23 on Thursday, and they are all players who have been well-discussed. Those include the usual cast of offensive linemen (pick a lineman, any lineman), tight end (David Njoku looking at you), Christian McCaffrey, and linebackers Jarrad Davis and Zach Cunningham. There are other players of course, but something I haven’t seen discussed very often is what happens if the Giants are sitting on the board at 23 and the best value presented to them is not a supremely flawed offensive linemen, but a talented, consistent, and clean wide receiver prospect like Clemson’s Mike Williams or Western Michigan’s Corey Davis.

To me the value in this draft is likely going to be at linebacker, wide receiver, or cornerback when the Giants pick. Both Davis and Williams have been quietly “falling” down draft boards, but not for anything they have done in particular, just more of a scrambling on the quarterbacks and the tremendous talent that can be found in the defensive front seven. There are also a few running backs who could be drafted early, a number of cornerbacks who are likely to be drafted early, and even a couple of tight ends, which hasn’t happened in recent memory. It’s very possible to see scenarios where John Ross, Williams, and OR Davis are on the board at 23.

There is also a flavor of choice feel with the wide receivers. The wide receivers in this class do not invoke Julio Jones, A.J. Green, or Mike Evans, the big, fast athletic freak wide receivers teams drool over. This class is more about solid production and reliable players with the exception of Ross, who I just don’t think is clean enough for the Giants to consider in the first round with his injury history.

There was also a report very early in the draft process that the Giants love Corey Davis. That’s not to say the Giants necessarily need a wide receiver, but Odell Beckham Jr. continues to do immature things off the field, Brandon Marshall is only signed for the next couple of years and the Giants are one injury to Beckham, Sheppard, or Marshall from being devoid of any play-makers.

The Giants likely will go in a different direction in the first round, but I think it’s a very real possibility that when they are on the clock at 23 the best player they see available is a big, talented wide receiver they might not be able to resist.